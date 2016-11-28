Thomas BeechamBorn 29 April 1879. Died 8 March 1961
Thomas Beecham Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Thomas Beecham, 2nd Baronet, CH (29 April 1879 – 8 March 1961) was an English conductor and impresario best known for his association with the London Philharmonic and the Royal Philharmonic orchestras. He was also closely associated with the Liverpool Philharmonic and Hallé orchestras. From the early 20th century until his death, Beecham was a major influence on the musical life of Britain and, according to the BBC, was Britain's first international conductor.
Born to a rich industrial family, Beecham began his career as a conductor in 1899. He used his access to the family fortune to finance opera from the 1910s until the start of the Second World War, staging seasons at Covent Garden, Drury Lane and His Majesty's Theatre with international stars, his own orchestra and a wide repertoire. Among the works he introduced to England were Richard Strauss's Elektra, Salome and Der Rosenkavalier and three operas by Frederick Delius.
Together with his younger colleague Malcolm Sargent, Beecham founded the London Philharmonic, and he conducted its first performance at the Queen's Hall in 1932. In the 1940s he worked for three years in the United States where he was music director of the Seattle Symphony and conducted at the Metropolitan Opera. After his return to Britain, he founded the Royal Philharmonic in 1946 and conducted it until his death in 1961.
Mi-a-ou (Dolly Suite orch Rabaud)
'Che gelida manina!' (La Bohème, Act 1)
Symphony No 5 in B flat major, D 485 (1st mvt)
O Merveille
Pelleas and Melisande: At The Castle Gate
The Walk to the Paradise Garden (A Village Romeo and Juliet)
Bacchanale (Samson et Dalila)
Les Troyens: Act 1 March
Messiah: Pt 3; no.51-2; Worthy is the Lamb ... Amen [chorus]
Hallelujah (Messiah)
Marche caprice
O soave fanciulla (La Boheme)
Habanera (Carmen)
Praise the Lord, from Solomon
Sinfonia (Arrival of the Queen of Sheba), from Solomon
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Over the Hills and Far Away
Les Troyens - Act 4, Royal Hunt and Storm
On Hearing the First Cuckoo in Spring
Carmen suite
Cockaigne Overture (In London Town) Op.40
Scheherazade: II. The Story of the Kalender Prince
Le Corsaire - overture Op.21
Hallelujah! from Messiah
North Country Sketches, The March of Spring
Brigg Fair
Le roi s'amuse (Ballet music)
Zemire et Azor - Ballet Music (ed. Beecham)
