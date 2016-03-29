Jim Couza was an American hammered dulcimer player born in New Bedford, Massachusetts, April 27, 1945 and resident in England since 1982; he died in 2009. In addition to the hammered dulcimer, Couza also played Appalachian dulcimer and guitar. He made several recordings, both solo and with the D'Uberville Ramblers. He also worked with Björk on the album Post, and with Peter Gabriel on OVO (Couza is featured on a track called "The Time Of The Turning (reprise) / Weavers Reel"). He also worked with Celtic singer songwriter Jim Fox, performing at many venues and festivals around the UK. Couza suffered a number of health problems in recent years resulting in amputation of both his legs. He died on 2 August 2009.

Jim was one of the early musicians at Tryworks Coffeehouse in New Bedford, Massachusetts. In those days he played a well used but good sounding Gibson guitar and a banjo, and sang mostly British Isles music with a distinctive voice. He was living in Acushnet, Massachusetts in the early '70s when he started to play the hammer dulcimer.