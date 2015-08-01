Psychick Warriors ov GaiaFormed 1989
Psychick Warriors ov Gaia
1989
Biography (Wikipedia)
Psychick Warriors ov Gaia is a group of Dutch techno music producers from the town of Tilburg. It is also known as PWOG, Thee Disciples ov Gaia and Sluagh Ghairm, two of its members were affiliated to Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth. The group has included Bobby Reiner, Boris Hiesserer, Joris Hilckmann, Reinier Brekelmans, Reinoud van den Broek, Robbert Heynen and Tim Freeman. Heynen started eXquisite CORpsE, a musical side project which had several releases, which he left the group in 1992 to concentrate solely on.
Tracks
They Key
Psychick Warriors ov Gaia
They Key
They Key
Pull
Psychick Warriors ov Gaia
Pull
Pull
