Orlando Philharmonic OrchestraFormed 1993
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e6524bd-6641-46a6-bce5-96f06c19aa46
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is Central Florida's resident professional orchestra, appearing in more than 125 performances each season. Founded in 1993, the orchestra's mission is to foster and promote symphonic music through excellence in performance, education and cultural leadership. The Orlando Philharmonic has balanced its budget every year of its existence. At over $4 million, the Orlando Philharmonic has the largest endowment of any arts institution in Central Florida. The Orlando Philharmonic entered its 23rd anniversary in the 2015-2016 season, led by Eric Jacobsen in his inaugural season as Music Director.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Dance From "The Caliph"
Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
Dance From "The Caliph"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance From "The Caliph"
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist