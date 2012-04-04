The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is Central Florida's resident professional orchestra, appearing in more than 125 performances each season. Founded in 1993, the orchestra's mission is to foster and promote symphonic music through excellence in performance, education and cultural leadership. The Orlando Philharmonic has balanced its budget every year of its existence. At over $4 million, the Orlando Philharmonic has the largest endowment of any arts institution in Central Florida. The Orlando Philharmonic entered its 23rd anniversary in the 2015-2016 season, led by Eric Jacobsen in his inaugural season as Music Director.