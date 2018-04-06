Armagh Pipers Club
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e641c6d-9ee5-4046-b6cd-5ff5de9087d7
Armagh Pipers Club Performances & Interviews
- The Road to Cladyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ds407.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ds407.jpg2016-10-31T19:38:00.000Z"The Road to Clady" performed by the Armagh Pipers Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ds4td
The Road to Clady
- Medleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ds221.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ds221.jpg2016-10-31T19:20:00.000ZTunes from the Armagh Pipers Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ds2sc
Medley
- Farewell to McCarthy’s / Down the Lane / Boys of Tandrageehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drsgg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drsgg.jpg2016-10-31T17:49:00.000ZFarewell to McCarthy’s / Down the Lane / Boys of Tandragee performed by the Armagh Pipershttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04drt45
Farewell to McCarthy’s / Down the Lane / Boys of Tandragee
- Farrell Gara’s / The Kilcoonhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drmd2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drmd2.jpg2016-10-31T16:58:00.000ZFarrell Gara’s / The Kilcoon performed by the Armagh Pipers Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04drngn
Farrell Gara’s / The Kilcoon
- Lios na Banríonahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drgv3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04drgv3.jpg2016-10-31T16:25:00.000ZLios na Banríona performed by the Armagh Pipers Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04drj3w
Lios na Banríona
- Drumhoney Sessions / Coneely Jighttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr4mz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr4mz.jpg2016-10-31T15:08:00.000ZThe Armagh Pipers perform the Drumhoney Sessions / Coneely Jighttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dr86y
Drumhoney Sessions / Coneely Jig
- Órhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr2m7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr2m7.jpg2016-10-31T14:55:00.000Z"Ór" performed by some of the Armagh Pipers Clubhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dr5y6
Ór
- Rakish Paddyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr2dh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dr2dh.jpg2016-10-31T14:33:00.000Z"Rakish Paddy" á sheinm ag baill uile Chumann Píobairí Ard Mhacha.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dr2gj
Rakish Paddy
- Armagh Pipers Club - Bunker Hill and the Shaskeenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ctn58.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ctn58.jpg2016-10-26T13:16:00.000ZThe Armagh Piper's club perform live on The John Toal Show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d7408
Armagh Pipers Club - Bunker Hill and the Shaskeen
- Celtic Connectionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d1223.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04d1223.jpg2016-10-24T15:46:00.000ZThe Armagh Pipers' Club at the Celtic Connections Festivalhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04d14tz
Celtic Connections
Armagh Pipers Club Tracks
Sort by
Charlie Rua / The Dawn Wall / The Golden Reel (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
Armagh Pipers Club
Charlie Rua / The Dawn Wall / The Golden Reel (Radio 2 Folk Awards 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mairseail Ri Laoise
Armagh Pipers Club
Mairseail Ri Laoise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mairseail Ri Laoise
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em6v9r
Belfast Waterfront
2018-04-04T08:08:06
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04dqy03.jpg
4
Apr
2018
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2018
19:15
Belfast Waterfront
Armagh Pipers Club Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist