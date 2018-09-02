Helen KaneBorn 4 August 1904. Died 26 September 1966
Helen Kane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1904-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e615ed9-57b7-422c-a920-f6fa55ea6c0f
Helen Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Helen Kane (born Helen Clare Schroeder, August 4, 1904 – September 26, 1966) was an American singer. Her signature song was "I Wanna Be Loved by You". Kane's voice and appearance were a source for Fleischer Studios animator Grim Natwick when creating Betty Boop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Helen Kane Tracks
Sort by
I Wanna Be Loved By You
Helen Kane
I Wanna Be Loved By You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Loved By You
Last played on
Button Up Your Overcoat
Helen Kane
Button Up Your Overcoat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Button Up Your Overcoat
Last played on
I Wanna Be Bad
Helen Kane
I Wanna Be Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Be Bad
My Man is on the Make
Helen Kane
My Man is on the Make
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Man is on the Make
Is There Anything Wrong in That?
Helen Kane
Is There Anything Wrong in That?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is There Anything Wrong in That?
That's My Weakness Now
Helen Kane
That's My Weakness Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's My Weakness Now
Last played on
Me And The Man In The Moon
Helen Kane
Me And The Man In The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And The Man In The Moon
Last played on
Helen Kane Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist