SkruffIrish dance-rock band. Formed 2005
Skruff
2005
Skruff Biography (Wikipedia)
Skruff were a four-piece rock band from Derry, Northern Ireland. They were formed when Conor, Peter and Aodhan met at Lumen Christi College and formed a band at the age of 15. They released five EPs and toured regularly in Northern Ireland and England, including dates in Lancaster and Manchester., they also supported The Twang, The Futureheads and The Enemy.
Their music was played on BBC Radio 1, Across The Line, Channel 4 Radio and BBC 6 Music.
In 2009, they released their final EP which included the lead single 'This is not ok!' and the video for the track was shot in Derry City Centre.
The Belfast Telegraph has characterized their music as "dance enhanced rock with electrifying pop melodies".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skruff Tracks
Subliminilia
Wait
This Is Not OK
