Paul Lamb Born 9 July 1955
Paul Lamb
1955-07-09
Paul Lamb Biography
Paul Lamb (born 9 July 1955, Blyth, Northumberland, England) is a British blues harmonica player and bandleader. He has had a four-decade long career as a blues harmonicist and bandleader, with fans around the world.
May Day Blues (Blues for Maggie)
Paul Lamb
May Day Blues (Blues for Maggie)
Comin' Down From Newcastle
Paul Lamb
Comin' Down From Newcastle
Preaching The Blues
Paul Lamb
Preaching The Blues
Preaching The Blues
Pass Me Not
CHAD STRENTZ & Paul Lamb
Pass Me Not
Pass Me Not
Going Down This Road
CHAD STRENTZ & Paul Lamb
Going Down This Road
Going Down This Road
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Paul Lamb
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
