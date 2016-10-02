Andru DonaldsBorn 16 November 1974
Andru Donalds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1974-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e5b035f-3b77-4e57-8fa9-b6fcfa4a7373
Andru Donalds Biography (Wikipedia)
Andru Donalds (born 16 November 1974) is a Jamaican musician and vocalist with a previous solo career, who is now working in collaboration with the Enigma project as lead vocalist. Donalds had a hit single in America in 1995 with Mishale, which reached #38 on the Billboard Hot 100.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Andru Donalds Tracks
Sort by
Color (feat. Sly N Robbie)
Andru Donalds
Color (feat. Sly N Robbie)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Color (feat. Sly N Robbie)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Andru Donalds Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist