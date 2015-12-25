Anne BrownAmerican operatic soprano, later resettled in Norway. Born 9 August 1912. Died 13 March 2009
Anne Brown
1912-08-09
Anne Brown (August 9, 1912 – March 13, 2009) was an African American soprano who created the role of "Bess" in the original production of George Gershwin's opera Porgy and Bess in 1935. She was also a radio and concert singer. She settled in Norway in 1948 and later became a Norwegian citizen.
Anne Brown Tracks
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
My Man's Gone Now
My Man's Gone Now
My Man's Gone Now
