Andrew Strong (born 14 November 1973) is an Irish singer and the son of Irish musician and singing coach Robert (Rob) Strong. He grew up in Omagh, County Tyrone (where his father lived while performing with showbands), and Naas, County Kildare. He starred as Deco Cuffe in the 1991 cult film The Commitments based on the book by Roddy Doyle. In 1991 he was nominated for a Grammy Award as a member of The Commitments.

Since then, Strong has released a number of albums, including a platinum disc, and toured with artists including The Rolling Stones, Elton John, Prince, Lenny Kravitz and Bryan Adams.

Strong does not tour with the official tribute act to the Commitments, although he did perform with the original cast for the 20th anniversary concert in the O2 Arena in Dublin in March 2011.