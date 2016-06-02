FransSwedish teen pop singer, later competed in Eurovision. Born 19 December 1998
Frans
1998-12-19
Frans Biography (Wikipedia)
Frans Jeppsson Wall (born 19 December 1998), better known as Frans, is a Swedish singer-songwriter. He won Melodifestivalen 2016 and represented the host nation, Sweden, in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden, with the song "If I Were Sorry" finishing in fifth place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frans Performances & Interviews
Frans Tracks
If I Were Sorry
Frans
If I Were Sorry
If I Were Sorry
Last played on
