Irmin Schmidt: Jaki was one of the most important people in my life

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpg

2017-04-11T10:04:00.000Z

Irmin Schmidt, founder of pioneering Krautrock band Can, discusses The Can Project with Max Reinhardt and pays tribute to drummer Jaki Liebezeit, who died in January of this year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zr1zr