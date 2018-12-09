Irmin SchmidtBorn 29 May 1937
Irmin Schmidt
1937-05-29
Irmin Schmidt Biography (Wikipedia)
Irmin Schmidt (born 29 May 1937) is a German keyboardist and composer, best known as a founding member of the band Can.
Irmin Schmidt Performances & Interviews
- Irmin Schmidt: Jaki was one of the most important people in my lifehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04zr2ms.jpg2017-04-11T10:04:00.000ZIrmin Schmidt, founder of pioneering Krautrock band Can, discusses The Can Project with Max Reinhardt and pays tribute to drummer Jaki Liebezeit, who died in January of this year.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04zr1zr
Irmin Schmidt: Jaki was one of the most important people in my life
Irmin Schmidt Tracks
Klavierstück V
Irmin Schmidt
Klavierstück V
Klavierstück V
Klavierstück V
Klavierstück V
Irmin Schmidt - Klavierstuck V (Edit)
Irmin Schmidt
Irmin Schmidt - Klavierstuck V (Edit)
Irmin Schmidt - Klavierstuck V (Edit)
Mushroom
Holger Czukay
Mushroom
Mushroom
Mushroom
Mushroom
Villa Wunderbar
Irmin Schmidt
Villa Wunderbar
Villa Wunderbar
Villa Wunderbar
Villa Wunderbar
In Calcutta II
Irmin Schmidt
In Calcutta II
In Calcutta II
In Calcutta II
In Calcutta II
Vitamin C
Can
Vitamin C
Vitamin C
Vitamin C
Vitamin C
Steerpike's Song
Irmin Schmidt
Steerpike's Song
Steerpike's Song
Steerpike's Song
Steerpike's Song
Why Not
Irmin Schmidt
Why Not
Why Not
Why Not
Why Not
Le Weekend
Michael Karoli
Le Weekend
Le Weekend
Le Weekend
Le Weekend
Coming Home
Irmin Schmidt
Coming Home
Coming Home
Coming Home
Coming Home
Fuschias Song -Rainbow Party
Irmin Schmidt
Fuschias Song -Rainbow Party
Fuschias Song -Rainbow Party
Fledermenschen
Irmin Schmidt
Fledermenschen
Fledermenschen
Fledermenschen
Fledermenschen
Bohemian Step (feat. Trilok Gurtu & Michael Karoli)
Irmin Schmidt
Bohemian Step (feat. Trilok Gurtu & Michael Karoli)
Bohemian Step (feat. Trilok Gurtu & Michael Karoli)
Bohemian Step (feat. Trilok Gurtu & Michael Karoli)
Last played on
Villa Wunderbar The Fine Line
Irmin Schmidt
Villa Wunderbar The Fine Line
Villa Wunderbar The Fine Line
Tears
Irmin Schmidt
Tears
Tears
Tears
Tears
Bei Flavia I
Irmin Schmidt
Bei Flavia I
Bei Flavia I
Bei Flavia I
Bei Flavia I
Irmin Schmidt Links
