Danny La RueBorn 26 July 1927. Died 31 May 2009
Danny La Rue
1927-07-26
Danny La Rue Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny La Rue, OBE (born Daniel Patrick Carroll, 26 July 1927 – 31 May 2009) was an Irish-English singer and entertainer, particularly in stage theatre known for his singing and cross-dressing performances.
Danny La Rue Tracks
On Mother Kellys Doorstep
Danny La Rue
On Mother Kellys Doorstep
On Mother Kellys Doorstep
Copacabana
Danny La Rue
Copacabana
Copacabana
The Colours of My Life
Danny La Rue
The Colours of My Life
The Colours of My Life
Smile
Danny La Rue
Smile
Smile
Far Far Better Thing
Danny La Rue
Far Far Better Thing
I Am What I Am
Danny La Rue
I Am What I Am
I Am What I Am
Look At Me Now
Danny La Rue
Look At Me Now
Look At Me Now
I'll Be Seeing You
Danny La Rue
I'll Be Seeing You
I'll Be Seeing You
