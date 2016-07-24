Gandalf (born Heinz Strobl, born 1952) is the name used by a new-age Austrian composer. He plays a wide variety of instruments, including guitar, keyboard, synthesizers and sitars. He includes electronic sounds in his music.

He released his first album Journey to an Imaginary Land on March 17, 1981, and his second, Visions almost one year later on March 16, 1982. He has become one of Austria's most accomplished international musicians.[citation needed]