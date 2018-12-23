Joey BGhanaian Rapper. Born 20 August 1989
Joey B
1989-08-20
Joey B Biography (Wikipedia)
Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin, known under the stage name Joey B, is a Ghanaian hip hop recording artist. He is well known for his single "Tonga". Height 6"5
Joey B Tracks
Genging (feat. Mr. Eazi & Joey B)
GuiltyBeatz
Holl' Up (feat. Joey B)
Mr. Eazi
Genging
Guilty Beatz, Mr. Eazi & Joey B
Vera
D-Black
Juana (feat. Joey B)
Gafacci
My Baby
Magnom & Joey B
Otoolege (feat. Samini)
Joey B
U x Me
Joey B
Tonga (feat. Sarkodie)
Joey B
Verna (feat. Joey B)
D-Black
Joy Daddy (feat. Joey B)
Pappy Koji
Wow (feat. EL)
Joey B
U x M
Joey B
Holl'Up (feat. Joey B & Dammy Krane)
Mr. Eazi
FOH (feat. Medikao)
Joey B
Cigarette
Joey B
