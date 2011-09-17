Summercamp is an alternative rock quartet from Santa Barbara, California, United States, where, in 1987, vocalist/guitarists Tim Cullen and Sean McCue met in high school. Another fellow student, bass guitarist Misha Feldmann, joined soon after; and drummer Tony Sevener signed on in 1994, making the line-up complete. With Chris Shaw producing, the band issued its first LP, Pure Juice, in 1997 on Maverick Records.

They charted with the single "Drawer" in the U.S. and "Should I Walk Away" reached the Top 10 in Japan.

Summercamp toured the US, Europe and Japan in support of their release, including the second stage of the 1997 Lollapalooza, the 1997 Pukkelpop, and appearing at the very first Fuji Rock Festival in Japan in 1997. The band also toured with Failure, Poster Children, Tonic and fellow Santa Barbarans, Toad the Wet Sprocket.

Their song "On Her Mind" appeared in the film BASEketball. Summercamp was also credited on the Digimon: The Movie soundtrack with their song "Nowhere Near". Their songs "Play It By Ear" and "Happy" were used in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer episode "Crush".