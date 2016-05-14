Amir HaddadEurovision 2016 singer for France. Born 20 June 1984
Amir Haddad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03nxw5p.jpg
1984-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e455850-74bd-4129-b95e-80c30b0d3297
Amir Haddad Biography (Wikipedia)
Laurent Amir Khlifa Khedider Haddad (Hebrew: לורן עמיר חליפה חדידר חדד, born 20 June 1984 in Paris, France), better known as Amir Haddad (Hebrew: עמיר חדד; or simply as Amir, is a French-Israeli singer and songwriter. He took part in 2006 in the Israeli music competition Kokhav Nolad, released his album Vayehi in 2011 and was a finalist in French competition The Voice: la plus belle voix as part of Team Jenifer finishing third in the competition. He represented France in the Eurovision Song Contest 2016 with the song "J'ai cherché", which finished in 6th place.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Amir Haddad Performances & Interviews
Amir Haddad Tracks
Sort by
J'ai Cherché (France)
Amir Haddad
J'ai Cherché (France)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nxw5p.jpglink
J'ai Cherché (France)
Last played on
J'ai Cherché
Amir
J'ai Cherché
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J'ai Cherché
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist