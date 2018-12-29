Mogens DahlConuctor. Born 1953
Mogens Dahl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e4497ef-475f-4271-a9b2-308d0b9cb152
Mogens Dahl Biography (Wikipedia)
Mogens Dahl (born 1953) is a Danish conductor, founder and owner of Mogens Dahl Concert Hall and conductor of Mogens Dahl Chamber Choir, married to the Danish business woman Jette Egelund.
Mogens Dahl Tracks
Totus tuus Op 60
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Totus tuus Op 60
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhbt.jpglink
Totus tuus Op 60
Choir
Last played on
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
Erik Satie
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxjb.jpglink
Three melodies with texts by J.P.Contamine de La Tour
Choir
Last played on
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
Zoltán Kodály
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt81.jpglink
4 Italian madrigals for female chorus
Choir
Last played on
Nordisk Suite
Bo Holten
Nordisk Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03h3wnk.jpglink
Nordisk Suite
Singer
Last played on
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
Lars Johan Werle
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonetto 292 (Sonnet 292 - Petrarch)
Performer
Choir
Last played on
Canticum Mariae virginis
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Canticum Mariae virginis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Canticum Mariae virginis
Choir
Last played on
