The Gala Ensemble are a British group of five opera singers formed by SonyBMG in 2008 to record and perform the works of Gilbert & Sullivan. Their repertoire includes songs from The Pirates of Penzance, H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado.

The ensemble consists of Sally Johnson (soprano), Elinor Moran (soprano), Hannah Pedley (mezzo-soprano), Jonathan Prentice (baritone) and Richard Knight (tenor). The musical director is Marcus Marriott. The group were assembled by Sony Records, which released their first recording, The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan, on 24 November 2008.