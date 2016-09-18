The Gala Ensemble


The Gala Ensemble are a British group of five opera singers formed by SonyBMG in 2008 to record and perform the works of Gilbert & Sullivan. Their repertoire includes songs from The Pirates of Penzance, H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado.
The ensemble consists of Sally Johnson (soprano), Elinor Moran (soprano), Hannah Pedley (mezzo-soprano), Jonathan Prentice (baritone) and Richard Knight (tenor). The musical director is Marcus Marriott. The group were assembled by Sony Records, which released their first recording, The Best of Gilbert & Sullivan, on 24 November 2008.
A Policeman's Lot Is Not A Happy One
The Policeman's Lot from The Pirates of Penzance
Arthur Sullivan
The Policeman's Lot from The Pirates of Penzance
The Policeman's Lot from The Pirates of Penzance
We Sail The Ocean Blue
My Eyes Are Fully Open
