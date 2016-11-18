Billy Ocean Biography (Wikipedia)
Billy Ocean (born Leslie Sebastian Charles; 21 January 1950) is a Trinidadian-English recording artist who had a string of R&B international pop hits in the 1970s and 1980s. He was the most popular British R&B singer-songwriter of the early to mid-1980s. After scoring his first four UK Top 20 successes, seven years passed before he accumulated a series of transatlantic successes, including three US number ones. His 1985 hit "When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going" reached number one in the UK and number two in the US. In 1985, Ocean won the Grammy Award for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for his worldwide hit "Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)" and in 1987 was nominated for the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist. His 1988 hit "Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car" reached number one in the US and number three in the UK.
In 2002, the University of Westminster, London, awarded Ocean an honorary doctorate of music. In 2010, Ocean was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the MOBO Awards. On 29 July 2011, Ocean became a Companion of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, presented to him by Sir Paul McCartney. He is a member of the Rastafari movement.
- Billy Ocean | "I think now everybody's looking for a change, black, white, green... everybody"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sh2rs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sh2rs.jpg2017-02-10T10:55:00.000ZBilly Ocean talks with Nicola Meighan about his life and musichttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sh2s3
Billy Ocean | "I think now everybody's looking for a change, black, white, green... everybody"
- Billy Ocean: In Conversationhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041ffjb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041ffjb.jpg2016-07-15T21:30:00.000ZWatch British RnB legend Billy Ocean chat to Sara in this week's Sounds of the 80s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041fnr3
Billy Ocean: In Conversation
- Billy Oceanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t4f31.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03t4f31.jpg2016-05-08T15:59:00.000ZJohnnie catches up with Billy Ocean about the decade including his success in 1976!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03t4j6g
Billy Ocean
- Billy Ocean Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0383sjc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0383sjc.jpg2015-11-15T15:54:00.000ZBilly performed two of his classic hits live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03845sz
Billy Ocean Live in Session
- Billy Ocean live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Parkhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026p2qz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p026p2qz.jpg2014-09-14T15:43:00.000ZSir Terry Wogan broadcasts from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park with special guest Billy Ocean.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p026p2r1
Billy Ocean live from backstage at Radio 2 in Hyde Park
- Billy Ocean chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f0zql.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01f0zql.jpg2013-08-12T15:40:00.000ZBilly tells Steve why there's more than one version of Caribbean Queen and even sings themhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01f0zqn
Billy Ocean chats to Steve Wright
- Billy Ocean - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018b0mx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p018b0mx.jpg2013-04-28T06:00:00.000ZClare Balding talks to soul singer Billy Ocean about his music career and Christian faith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p018b0n5
Billy Ocean - Interview
Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car
Caribbean Queen
Red Light Spells Danger
Love Really Hurts Without You
Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run)
Loverboy
Suddenly
L.O.D. (Love on Delivery)
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
BBC Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2014
