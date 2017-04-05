Arthur Jones (1940, in Cleveland, USA – 1998, in New York City, USA) was an American Free Jazz alto saxophonist known for his highly energetic but warm tones.

Jones first played for several years in a Rock and Roll band. After discovering music by Ornette Coleman and Eric Dolphy, he started appearing on the New York scene, playing in Frank Wright's group where he took part in the recording of the Your Prayer (1967) album. He then also worked with Jacques Coursil. In 1968 he was a member of Sunny Murray's Acoustical Swing Unit, with which he went to Paris in 1969 and where he recorded two albums of Africanasia as leader with most of the musicians from the Art Ensemble of Chicago. He also made numerous other recordings for BYG Actuel, with Coursil, Archie Shepp, Sunny Murray or Burton Greene.

