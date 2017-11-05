Rinu Razak is a Playback singer and Songwriter/Lyricist in the Indian Film Industry, mainly centered around Mollywood. She has performed songs for films such as Ohm Shanti Oshana, Praise The Lord, Ormayundo Ee Mugham, Vettah, Theeram.

Rinu Razak had worked with several music composers and personalities such as Shaan Rahman, Afzal Yusuf, Vineeth Sreenivasan. She tried her luck in the industry by singing background score in 2013 for the Malayalam movie Hotel California starring Anoop Menon and Jayasurya. Soon in 2014, she debuted in playback singing in the Indian Film Industry with her songs "Mounam Chorum Neram..." and "Sneham Cherum Neram..." for the Malayalam movie Ohm Shanthi Oshana starring Nivin Pauly and Nazriya Nazim. Shaan Rahman directed these films. Soon she had various soundtracks coming her way which included soulful melodies like "Sharon Vaniyil..." (Praise The Lord) in 2014 starring Mammootty; "Doore Doore..." (Ormayundo Ee Mugham) starring Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese and Namitha Pramod in 2015; and "Raavu Maayave..." (Vettah) in 2016 starring Manju Warrier, Kunchacko Boban and Indrajith Sukumaran.