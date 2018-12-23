Muriel SmithBorn 23 February 1923. Died 13 September 1985
Muriel Smith
1923-02-23
Muriel Smith Biography
Muriel Burrell Smith (February 23, 1923 – September 13, 1985) was an American singer. In the 1940s and 1950s, she was a star of musical theater and opera, and was also the off-film ghost singer in several hit movies. She is perhaps best known in the UK for her 1953 #3 hit single, "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me", which was first covered in 1965 by Mel Carter (and which remains a staple of easy listening and oldies radio to this day) and later in 1994 by Gloria Estefan. She died in relative obscurity in 1985.
Bali Ha'I
Muriel Smith
Bali Ha'I
Bali Ha'I
Happy Talk
Muriel Smith
Happy Talk
Happy Talk
Happy Talk
Muriel Smith
Happy Talk
Happy Talk
Bali H'ai
Muriel Smith
Bali H'ai
Bali H'ai
Bali Ha'i
Muriel Smith
Bali Ha'i
Bali Ha'i
Hold me, thrill me, kiss me
Muriel Smith
Hold me, thrill me, kiss me
Hold me, thrill me, kiss me
Beat out dat rhythm on the Drum
Muriel Smith
Beat out dat rhythm on the Drum
Beat out dat rhythm on the Drum
