Donald Hunsberger (born August 2, 1932 in Souderton, Pennsylvania) is an American conductor and arranger. He served as the conductor of the Eastman Wind Ensemble from 1965 until 2001. He also held the position of Professor of conducting at the Eastman School of Music. Generally regarded as a key contributor to the rise of the modern wind ensemble in the twentieth century, Hunsberger's notable contributions include conducting, recording, and arranging music for winds.