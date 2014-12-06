Bola SeteBorn 16 July 1923. Died 14 February 1987
Bola Sete
1923-07-16
Bola Sete Biography (Wikipedia)
Bola Sete (born Djalma de Andrade) (July 16, 1923 – February 14, 1987) was a Brazilian guitarist. Sete played jazz with Vince Guaraldi and Dizzy Gillespie.
Bola Sete Tracks
Manha De Carnaval
Bola Sete
Manha De Carnaval
Manha De Carnaval
Last played on
Bettina
Bola Sete
Bettina
Bettina
Last played on
