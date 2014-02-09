Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra
Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e3b604b-ebdd-4c6d-9188-40da84bf0908
Tracks
Sort by
Suite no. 3, Op. 55: Waltz (feat. Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra & Kirill Kondrashin)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Suite no. 3, Op. 55: Waltz (feat. Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra & Kirill Kondrashin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Suite no. 3, Op. 55: Waltz (feat. Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra & Kirill Kondrashin)
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Sviatoslav Richter, Edvard Grieg, Moscow Grand Symphony Orchestra & Кирилл Петрович Кондрашин
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 16
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist