Skinnay Ennis Born 13 August 1907. Died 3 June 1963
1907-08-13
Skinnay Ennis Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Clyde "Skinnay" Ennis, Jr. (August 13, 1907 - June 3, 1963) was an American jazz and pop music bandleader and singer.
Strange Enchantment
Strange Enchantment
Strange Enchantment
