Phil Johnstone is a songwriter, keyboardist, guitarist and record producer, best known for his work with singer Robert Plant. His songwriting credits include Plant's number-one Mainstream Rock hits "Heaven Knows", "Tall Cool One" and "Hurting Kind (I've Got My Eyes on You)".
