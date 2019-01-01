ArashIranian Singer. Born 23 April 1977
Arash
1977-04-23
Arash Labaf (born 23 April 1977) is an Iranian-Swedish singer, entertainer and producer.
He represented Azerbaijan along with Aysel in the Eurovision Song Contest 2009, finishing third with the song "Always".
Say Na Say Na
Aneela
Bure Bure Boro Boro
Arash
OMG (feat. Snoop Dogg)
Arash
Boro Boro
Arash
