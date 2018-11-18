CokoR&B singer Cheryl Gamble. Born 13 June 1970
Coko
1970-06-13
Coko Biography (Wikipedia)
Cheryl Elizabeth Clemons (née Gamble; born June 13, 1970), better known by her stage name Coko, is an American R&B recording artist and television personality. Clemons is best known as the lead singer of the American R&B vocal trio Sisters With Voices (SWV). Aside from her R&B career, Clemons also has a solo gospel career.
Coko Tracks
Keep It Real (feat. JAY-Z)
Jon B.
Jon B.
Keep It Real (feat. JAY-Z)
Keep It Real (feat. JAY-Z)
Men In Black (feat. Coko)
Will Smith
Will Smith
Men In Black (feat. Coko)
Men In Black (feat. Coko)
Sunshine
Coko
Sunshine
Sunshine
Run, Don't Walk Away (feat. Coko)
Will Sessions
Will Sessions
Run, Don't Walk Away (feat. Coko)
Run, Don't Walk Away (feat. Coko)
