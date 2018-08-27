Max RostalViolin and Viola player. Born 7 July 1905. Died 6 August 1991
Max Rostal
1905-07-07
Max Rostal Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Rostal (7 July 1905 – 6 August 1991) was a violinist and a viola player. He was Austrian-born, but later took British citizenship.
Max Rostal Tracks
Don Quixote
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote
Don Quixote
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-15T08:54:23
15
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1957-07-22T08:54:23
22
Jul
1957
Proms 1957: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-22T08:54:23
22
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 28
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1953: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
1953-08-11T08:54:23
11
Aug
1953
Proms 1953: Prom 15
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1952: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1952-08-21T08:54:23
21
Aug
1952
Proms 1952: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
