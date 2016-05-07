Bernard FowlerBorn 2 January 1959
Bernard Fowler
Bernard Fowler Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernard Fowler (born January 2, 1960) is an American musician. He has provided backing vocals for The Rolling Stones since 1989 and is featured on their studio recordings and live tours. Fowler has been a featured guest vocalist on the majority of solo albums released by the members of that band. He has also been a regular featured singer on other musicians' recordings and tours. He has released two solo albums. Fowler has toured and recorded with the bands Tackhead and Bad Dog and occasionally with Nicklebag and Little Axe.
Bernard Fowler Tracks
My Friend Sin
Bernard Fowler
My Friend Sin
My Friend Sin
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
Bernard Fowler
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
Can't You Hear Me Knockin
Changing Opinion
Philip Glass, Paul Simon, Bernard Fowler, Philip Glass Ensemble & Michael Riesman
Changing Opinion
Changing Opinion
