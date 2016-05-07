Bernard Fowler (born January 2, 1960) is an American musician. He has provided backing vocals for The Rolling Stones since 1989 and is featured on their studio recordings and live tours. Fowler has been a featured guest vocalist on the majority of solo albums released by the members of that band. He has also been a regular featured singer on other musicians' recordings and tours. He has released two solo albums. Fowler has toured and recorded with the bands Tackhead and Bad Dog and occasionally with Nicklebag and Little Axe.