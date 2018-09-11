The HoneycuttersAmericana duo Amanda Anne Platt & Peter James
The Honeycutters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p036trkq.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e300d50-9d7d-4899-82a5-148921d875b5
The Honeycutters Tracks
Sort by
Birthday Song
Amanda Anne Platt
Birthday Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Birthday Song
Last played on
Learning How To Love Him
Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeymakers
Learning How To Love Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Learning How To Love Him
Performer
Last played on
Birthday Song
Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters
Birthday Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Birthday Song
Performer
Last played on
On The Ropes
The Honeycutters
On The Ropes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
On The Ropes
Last played on
Piece of Heaven
The Honeycutters
Piece of Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Piece of Heaven
Last played on
Blue Besides
The Honeycutters
Blue Besides
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Blue Besides
Last played on
Barmaid's Blues
The Honeycutters
Barmaid's Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Barmaid's Blues
Last played on
500 Pieces
The Honeycutters
500 Pieces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
500 Pieces
Last played on
The Handbook
The Honeycutters
The Handbook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
The Handbook
Last played on
Jukebox
The Honeycutters
Jukebox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Jukebox
Last played on
Carolina
The Honeycutters
Carolina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Carolina
Last played on
I'll Be Loving You
The Honeycutters
I'll Be Loving You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
I'll Be Loving You
Last played on
Wedding Song
The Honeycutters
Wedding Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Wedding Song
Last played on
Me Oh My
The Honeycutters
Me Oh My
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036trkq.jpglink
Me Oh My
Last played on
The Honeycutters Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist