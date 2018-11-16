BrakesUK indie rock band. Formed 2003
Brakes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmrc.jpg
2003
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e2bd3f3-0a64-42e3-beb0-11f8955b45b6
Brakes Biography (Wikipedia)
Brakes are an English rock band, formed in 2003 in Brighton. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Eamon Hamilton, lead guitarist Thomas White, bassist Marc Beatty and drummer Alex White.
They are known as Brakesbrakesbrakes in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brakes Tracks
Sort by
Jackson
Brakes
Jackson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Jackson
Last played on
Oh! Forever
Brakes
Oh! Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Oh! Forever
Last played on
Porcupine Or Pineapple
Brakes
Porcupine Or Pineapple
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Porcupine Or Pineapple
Last played on
Isabel
Brakes
Isabel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Isabel
Last played on
All Night Disco Party
Brakes
All Night Disco Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
All Night Disco Party
Last played on
Hey Hey
Brakes
Hey Hey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Hey Hey
Last played on
Ring A Ding Ding
Brakes
Ring A Ding Ding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Ring A Ding Ding
Last played on
Comma Comma Comma Full Stop
Brakes
Comma Comma Comma Full Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Comma Comma Comma Full Stop
Last played on
All Night Disco Party (2006 Session)
Brakes
All Night Disco Party (2006 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
All Night Disco Party (2006 Session)
Last played on
Don't Take Me To Space (Man)
Brakes
Don't Take Me To Space (Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Don't Take Me To Space (Man)
Last played on
Leaving England
Brakes
Leaving England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Leaving England
Last played on
If I Should Die Tonight
Brakes
If I Should Die Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
If I Should Die Tonight
Last played on
All Night Disco Party (Graham Sutton Remix)
Brakes
All Night Disco Party (Graham Sutton Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Hold Me In The River
Brakes
Hold Me In The River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
Hold Me In The River
Last played on
I can't Stand To Stand Beside You
Brakes
I can't Stand To Stand Beside You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmrc.jpglink
I can't Stand To Stand Beside You
Last played on
Brakes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
British Sea Power
-
“I’ve moved on emotionally, but lyrically I’m still dragging my heels” – British Sea Power’s exultant new record
-
British Sea Power - Don't Let The Sun Get In The Way
-
British Sea Power - Keep On Trying (Sechs Freunde)
-
'I don't think many bands would get anywhere without them' - Scott from British Sea Power on the power of independent venues
-
Mull Historical Society - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Mull Historical Society - Watching Xanadu (The Quay Sessions)
-
Mull Historical Society - Sleepy Hollow (The Quay Sessions)
-
Scott and Martin from British Sea Power talk about their new record Sea of Brass
-
Neil from British Sea Power speaks to Stuart Maconie
Back to artist