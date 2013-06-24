Richard "Humpty" VissionBorn 24 May 1973
Richard "Humpty" Vission
Richard Gonzalez (born 24 May 1969), better known by his stage name Richard "Humpty" Vission, is a Canadian house music producer, remixer, and DJ. He was raised in Highland Park, in Los Angeles, California. Graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School in 1987.
On the airwaves, Richard is host of the longest-running mix show in the US, Power Tools, which airs every Sunday morning from 2:00 to 4:00 on KPWR (Power 106 FM) in Los Angeles, as well as other syndicated markets.
Richard "Humpty" Vission Tracks
I'll Follow (Rektchordz Remix)
Last played on
I Like That (Die And Interface Rmx)
