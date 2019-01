Philip Cunningham is a chiptune and electropop producer based in Glasgow, Scotland. He is part of the new wave of chiptune musicians who were born after the rise of the demoscene. He has releases on several online netlabels, including: CrunchyCo, Toilville, 8bitpeoples, mp3death, Pale Fox Records, Intikrec and PixelPOP! Records.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia