Philip Cunningham is a chiptune and electropop producer based in Glasgow, Scotland. He is part of the new wave of chiptune musicians who were born after the rise of the demoscene. He has releases on several online netlabels, including: CrunchyCo, Toilville, 8bitpeoples, mp3death, Pale Fox Records, Intikrec and PixelPOP! Records.
Spring Republic (Sabrepulse Remix)
Spring Republic (Sabrepulse Remix)
Living Lost
Living Lost
Left Behind
Left Behind
