Pierre LapointeCanadian singer-songwriter. Born 23 May 1981
Pierre Lapointe
1981-05-23
Pierre Lapointe Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre Lapointe (born May 23, 1981) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. His work largely follows in the tradition of French chanson, though he is influenced by modern pop music. Defining himself as a "popular singer", he has built an egocentric persona of a dandy onstage, but says he does this mostly to deflect attention from himself. His records have found critical and commercial success in Canada.
