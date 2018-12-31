Jomanda
Jomanda Biography (Wikipedia)
Jomanda was an American female house music vocal trio from New Jersey. Members included Joanne Thomas, Cheri Williams, and Renee Washington.
Jomanda Tracks
Make My Body Rock (Basic Version)
Make That Body Rock
Got a Love For You
Make My Body Rock
I Like It
