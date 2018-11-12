Junior KellyBorn 1969
Junior Kelly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e17b44f-e0f1-4b3a-8cd6-d68510d3e379
Junior Kelly Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Morgan (born 23 September 1969), better known by his stage name Junior Kelly, is a Jamaican reggae singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Junior Kelly Tracks
Sort by
Love So Nice
Junior Kelly
Love So Nice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love So Nice
Last played on
In Love
Junior Kelly
In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Love
Last played on
No Dig It Up (feat. Urban Poets)
Junior Kelly
No Dig It Up (feat. Urban Poets)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Dig It Up (feat. Urban Poets)
Last played on
Power To The People
Junior Kelly
Power To The People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Power To The People
Last played on
High Hopes
Junior Kelly
High Hopes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Hopes
Last played on
Working Hard
Junior Kelly
Working Hard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Working Hard
Last played on
receive
Junior Kelly
receive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
receive
Last played on
Nuthun' Wrong With The World
Junior Kelly
Nuthun' Wrong With The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nuthun' Wrong With The World
Last played on
Junior Kelly Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist