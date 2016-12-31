The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e132299-0424-4c9b-9689-81d7ffc20cef
Tracks
Sort by
Midnight Mayhem
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
Midnight Mayhem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Mayhem
Last played on
Auld Lang Syne
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
Auld Lang Syne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
The Highland Fling: The Glendaruel Highlanders/Loudoun's Bonnie Woods And Braes/Captain Ho
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
The Highland Fling: The Glendaruel Highlanders/Loudoun's Bonnie Woods And Braes/Captain Ho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Battle Of The Somme/The Bugle Horn/The Atholl Highlanders
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
The Battle Of The Somme/The Bugle Horn/The Atholl Highlanders
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Highland Lassie Going To The Fair/Snug In A Blanket/Bungee Jumper/Ananda Na Gael/Blackley
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
Highland Lassie Going To The Fair/Snug In A Blanket/Bungee Jumper/Ananda Na Gael/Blackley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lodging's in the Cold Ground
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
My Lodging's in the Cold Ground
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Lodging's in the Cold Ground
Last played on
Cock o' the North
The Pipes and Drums of the 1st Battalion, Scots Guards
Cock o' the North
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cock o' the North
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist