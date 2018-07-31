TurbulenceDancehall reggae singer. Born 11 January 1980
Turbulence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e12d01b-e8ae-4cf5-8888-649be4ca90af
Turbulence Biography (Wikipedia)
Turbulence (born Sheldon Campbell on 11 January 1980) is a Jamaican reggae artist. He is a self-proclaimed member of the Rastafari movement. He was discovered in 1999 by Philip "Fatis" Burrell. He has released a number of albums including I Believe, United, Notorious - The Album, Songs of Solomon, Triumphantly, Join Us and Hail The King and was featured in an episode of the BBC documentary series Storyville. He is also known for his song "Blood dem out" which was featured on a highly profiled freestyle ski movie called "Show and Prove".
Turbulence Tracks
Sort by
El Cuarto De Tula
Sergio Eulogio Gonzalez Siaba, Maikel Ante, El Médico & Turbulence
El Cuarto De Tula
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
El Cuarto De Tula
Composer
Last played on
Notorious
Turbulence
Notorious
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Notorious
Last played on
Live Good and Prosper (Richie Phoe Remix)
Turbulence
Live Good and Prosper (Richie Phoe Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Good and Prosper (Richie Phoe Remix)
Last played on
Turbulence's Rise Up
Turbulence
Turbulence's Rise Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turbulence's Rise Up
Based on a True Story
Turbulence
Based on a True Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Based on a True Story
Hail to the King
Turbulence
Hail to the King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hail to the King
We Need Liberation
Turbulence
We Need Liberation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Need Liberation
Turbulence
Turbulence
Turbulence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turbulence
Universal Struggle
Turbulence
Universal Struggle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Universal Struggle
