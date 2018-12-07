Hot Hot Heat were a Canadian indie rock band from Victoria, British Columbia, formed in 1999. The band was signed by Seattle label Sub Pop in 2001 and released its first EP, Knock Knock Knock, and first full-length album, Make Up the Breakdown, the following year. The band released five full-length albums, the last being the self-titled Hot Hot Heat in 2016. The band's style makes use of electronic and traditional instruments and has variously been categorized as dance-punk, post-punk revival, new wave, and art-punk. They made an appearance on Yo Gabba Gabba, with the song, "Time to go Outdoors". It was featured on the "Talent" episode.

After five years of little activity, on March 13, 2016, Hot Hot Heat announced new music in the form of a special 7" titled "Nature of Things" to be released for Record Store Day (April 16, 2016). Following on from this, on April 5, the band announced via Twitter they would be releasing their fifth and final self-titled album on June 24. New song "Kid Who Stays in the Picture" was premiered the same day.