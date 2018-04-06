Alexander BălănescuRomanian violinist. Born 11 June 1954
Alexander Bălănescu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1954-06-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e0cfa9a-4adf-4b35-a76b-8cd55c3980aa
Alexander Bălănescu Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Bălănescu (born 11 June 1954) is a Romanian violinist, and founder of the Balanescu Quartet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Bălănescu Tracks
Sort by
How should I my true love know? (The Three Ravens)
John Harle
How should I my true love know? (The Three Ravens)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How should I my true love know? (The Three Ravens)
Last played on
Sub Rosa, for recorder, clarinet, violin, double bass, vibraphone & piano
Roger Heaton
Sub Rosa, for recorder, clarinet, violin, double bass, vibraphone & piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtpl1.jpglink
Sub Rosa, for recorder, clarinet, violin, double bass, vibraphone & piano
Last played on
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Emile Belcourt, Frederick Westcott, Catherine (Kate) Musker, Michael Nyman, Sarah Leonard, Alexander Bălănescu, Jonathan Carney, Moray Welsh, Anthony Hinnigan, Helen Tunstall, Michael Nyman & Michael Nyman
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Man who mistook his wife for a hat (extract)
Performer
Last played on
Spot Dance
Alexander Bălănescu
Spot Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spot Dance
Last played on
Alexander Bălănescu Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist