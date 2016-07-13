Sol Gabetta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-09-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e0b1702-a926-4c75-900a-3c0677661de9
Sol Gabetta Biography (Wikipedia)
Sol Gabetta (born 18 April 1981) is an Argentine cellist. The daughter of Andrés Gabetta and Irène Timacheff-Gabetta, she has French and Russian ancestry. Her brother Andrés is also a musician, a baroque violinist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sol Gabetta Performances & Interviews
- Sol Gabetta plays Chopin live on In Tune.https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b82j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041b82j.jpg2016-07-13T12:23:00.000ZSol Gabetta and Marc Verter play Glazunov's arrangement of Chopin's Etude in C minor.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041bfds
Sol Gabetta plays Chopin live on In Tune.
- How 'Cello' was filmedhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040qnvy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040qnvy.jpg2016-07-07T15:09:00.000ZCellist Sol Gabetta's 300-year-old instrument was turned into a screen for a unique film.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040qnyb
How 'Cello' was filmed
- Cellohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zn9n5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03zn9n5.jpg2016-07-07T14:16:00.000ZSee the cello in a new light as Sol Gabetta performs Elgar's Cello Concerto.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040qk5y
Cello
Sol Gabetta Tracks
Sort by
Grand duo in E major on themes from Meyerbeer's 'Robert le Diable'
Frédéric Chopin
Grand duo in E major on themes from Meyerbeer's 'Robert le Diable'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Grand duo in E major on themes from Meyerbeer's 'Robert le Diable'
Last played on
Lyensky's aria, arr. L.Auer for vln & pf [from Eugene Onegin]
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Lyensky's aria, arr. L.Auer for vln & pf [from Eugene Onegin]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Lyensky's aria, arr. L.Auer for vln & pf [from Eugene Onegin]
Last played on
Concerto no. 1 for cello and orchestra
Bohuslav Martinu
Concerto no. 1 for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Concerto no. 1 for cello and orchestra
Last played on
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
Antonín Dvořák
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Rondo in G minor, Op 94
Last played on
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Salut d'amour, Op 12 arr for cello and orchestra
Last played on
La capricieuse, Op.17
Edward Elgar
La capricieuse, Op.17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
La capricieuse, Op.17
Last played on
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46 for cello and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
7 Variations on 'Bei Mannern, welche Liebe fuhlen' WoO.46 for cello and piano
Last played on
3 Lieder, arr. for cello and piano
Johannes Brahms
3 Lieder, arr. for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
3 Lieder, arr. for cello and piano
Last played on
Silent Woods
Antonín Dvořák
Silent Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Silent Woods
Last played on
Sonata in C major Op.102`1 for cello and piano
Ludwig van Beethoven
Sonata in C major Op.102`1 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Sonata in C major Op.102`1 for cello and piano
Last played on
Lensky's aria from Eugene Onegin (arrangement for violoncello)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Lensky's aria from Eugene Onegin (arrangement for violoncello)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Lensky's aria from Eugene Onegin (arrangement for violoncello)
Last played on
Cello Concerto No 1 in D, H 196
Bohuslav Martinu
Cello Concerto No 1 in D, H 196
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8j.jpglink
Cello Concerto No 1 in D, H 196
Last played on
The Song of the Birds
Trad.
The Song of the Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062tppp.jpglink
The Song of the Birds
Last played on
Concert transcription of 'Largo al factotum' from Rossini's Barber of Seville
Gioachino Rossini
Concert transcription of 'Largo al factotum' from Rossini's Barber of Seville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Concert transcription of 'Largo al factotum' from Rossini's Barber of Seville
Last played on
Nocturne Op. 15 No. 1
Frédéric Chopin
Nocturne Op. 15 No. 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Nocturne Op. 15 No. 1
Last played on
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85
Last played on
Cello Sonata in D minor (Finale)
Claude Debussy
Cello Sonata in D minor (Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Cello Sonata in D minor (Finale)
Last played on
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Last played on
Sospiri Op.70
Edward Elgar
Sospiri Op.70
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Sospiri Op.70
Last played on
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 19 (Andante)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 19 (Andante)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Cello Sonata in G minor Op 19 (Andante)
Last played on
Cello Concerto (opening)
Edward Elgar
Cello Concerto (opening)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Cello Concerto (opening)
Last played on
Prayer
Ernest Bloch
Prayer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prayer
Last played on
Sonata no.1 in E minor Op.38
Johannes Brahms
Sonata no.1 in E minor Op.38
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Sonata no.1 in E minor Op.38
Last played on
Trio no. 1 in B major Op.8
Johannes Brahms
Trio no. 1 in B major Op.8
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Trio no. 1 in B major Op.8
Last played on
Il nascimento dell'Aurora: "Aure andate e baciate"
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Il nascimento dell'Aurora: "Aure andate e baciate"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Il nascimento dell'Aurora: "Aure andate e baciate"
Last played on
Aure, andate e baciate from "Il Nascimento dell'Aurora"
Tomaso Giovanni Albinoni
Aure, andate e baciate from "Il Nascimento dell'Aurora"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j58c.jpglink
Aure, andate e baciate from "Il Nascimento dell'Aurora"
Ensemble
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebgv2m
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-15T08:25:45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx1yz.jpg
15
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 1: First Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Latest Sol Gabetta News
Sol Gabetta Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist