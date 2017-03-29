Eugene Rousseau (born August 23, 1932 in Blue Island, Illinois) is an American classical saxophonist. He plays mainly the alto and soprano saxophones.

He studied at the Paris conservatory on a Fulbright grant with Marcel Mule in 1962. Following his studies at the Paris Conservatory, he earned a doctoral degree at the University of Iowa where his principal teacher was Himie Voxman. With Paul Brodie, another pupil of Marcel Mule, he was the co-organizer of the first World Saxophone Congress in Chicago in 1969. During 2005 Rousseau served as President of the Organizing Committee for the World Saxophone Congress XIII, held in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The North American Saxophone Alliance honored him with its highest award, a Honorary Life Membership.

He has been a consultant for saxophone research to the Yamaha Corporation since 1972.

The "Eugene Rousseau saxophone mouthpiece" has been commercially available since the late 1970s.

In 1985, he recorded a video program for Yamaha Corporation called Steps to Excellence.