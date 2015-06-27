Al AaronsBorn 23 March 1932. Died 17 November 2015
Al Aarons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e04fb98-1eba-4f83-b6b2-435ecad94cce
Al Aarons Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Aarons (March 23, 1932 – November 17, 2015) was an American jazz trumpeter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Al Aarons Tracks
Sort by
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Last played on
New York Shuffle
Pierce
New York Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
New York Shuffle
Last played on
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Dream a little dream of me
Last played on
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqds8.jpglink
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Last played on
Back to artist