Mike PrestonBorn 14 May 1938
Mike Preston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1938-05-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0e00fa02-a3b9-408b-a074-b4655c0b3139
Mike Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Preston (born Jack Davies; 14 May 1938) is an English international film and television actor, and singer, sometimes credited as Mike Preston.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Preston Tracks
Sort by
A House A Car And A Wedding Ring
Mike Preston
A House A Car And A Wedding Ring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zp9c1.jpglink
A House A Car And A Wedding Ring
Last played on
I'd Do Anything
Mike Preston
I'd Do Anything
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'd Do Anything
Last played on
Not A Star In Sight
Mike Preston
Not A Star In Sight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not A Star In Sight
Last played on
Marry Me
Mike Preston
Marry Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marry Me
Last played on
Mr Blue
Mike Preston
Mr Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr Blue
Last played on
Dirty Old Town
Mike Preston
Dirty Old Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dirty Old Town
Last played on
The Very Thought Of You
Mike Preston
The Very Thought Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Very Thought Of You
Last played on
Touch Of Your Lips
Mike Preston
Touch Of Your Lips
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mike Preston Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist