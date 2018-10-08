Vivienne SegalBorn 19 April 1897. Died 29 December 1992
Vivienne Segal
1897-04-19
Vivienne Segal Biography (Wikipedia)
Vivienne Sonia Segal (April 19, 1897 – December 29, 1992) was an American actress and singer.
Vivienne Segal Tracks
TO KEEP MY LOVE ALIVE
Take Him (Pal Joey)
Vivienne Segal Links
