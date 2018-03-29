Giuseppe Henry "Pino" Palladino (born 17 October 1957) is a Welsh bassist. A prolific session musician, he is probably best known for playing with The Who (following the death of founding member John Entwistle) from 2002 to 2016, D'angelo from 1996 to present, and the John Mayer Trio from 2005 to present.

Palladino plays a late-1970s, fretless, Music Man StingRay bass guitar, a fretted Fender Precision, and a Jaguar bass. His playing has earned him custom instruments bearing his name.